WWE legend says Cody Rhodes should still appear on television; explains what he could do

WWE legend Booker T thinks that Cody Rhodes should not be taken off television during his recovery from injury.

Rhodes will be stepping away from WWE for a while after tearing his pectoral tendon and will have surgery this week. The American Nightmare suffered the injury while working out in the gym. He appeared on the latest episode of RAW to bid adieu to the fans and was later attacked by Seth Rollins.

While speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T stated that The American Nightmare should not be taken off television as he is currently very popular with fans.

“I see Cody Rhodes being one of those guys that, ‘I might have to be on the shelf, but that doesn’t mean I’m not going to make the show. I’m not going to make the town.’ Cody, I still think has that mentality of the old school wrestler where, ‘I’m hurt, but still book me. I could still do something. I could still talk.’," Booker said.

The WWE legend went on to state that people could still see Cody on TV but not in in-ring action.

"I think we’re still gonna see Cody over this period that he’s off as far as out of the ring, but I still think we’re gonna see Cody on a regular basis because I just don’t think we need Cody to go away for a six to nine-month period at this point in time where he is just red hot. I just don’t think we need that,” said Booker T. [H/T WrestlingNews]

WWE @WWE



@CodyRhodes #WWERaw "I know I'm the last person you need to hear this from ... but Dusty is very proud of his baby boy right now." - @WWERollins "I know I'm the last person you need to hear this from ... but Dusty is very proud of his baby boy right now." - @WWERollins @CodyRhodes #WWERaw https://t.co/xbmNbGwE3m

Rhodes teased a return for next month's Money in the Bank show while speaking on RAW after Hell in a Cell.

How long could Cody Rhodes be off WWE programming?

Former WWE doctor Dr. David Chao feels that Rhodes could wrestle by four months but will probably fully recover six months after surgery.

He thinks that Cody Rhodes could wrestle in three months if he is safe and can do "a little bit of careful scripted stuff."

The company could perhaps bring back Rhodes at next year's Royal Rumble show, which will certainly get a huge reaction from the crowd.

The American Nightmare has arguably emerged as the top babyface in the company since his return at WrestleMania 38. After his layoff with injury, it remains to be seen how the promotion will plan for major events such as Money in the Bank and SummerSlam.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far