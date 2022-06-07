Former WWE doctor discloses how long Cody Rhodes could be out for

Former WWE physician Dr. David Chao believes that Cody Rhodes could fully recover in six months' time.

The American Nightmare suffered a nasty injury as he tore his pectoral tendon just days before WWE's Hell in a Cell premium live event. Rhodes' injury was fully visible to everyone as he defeated Seth Rollins inside the steel structure.

Dr. Chao, who was formerly a consultant for WWE and also performed surgeries on superstars, was a guest on the Busted Open show. He was asked about Rhodes' injury and how long the RAW star could be out.

"I expect a full 100% recovery. For him to get as good as he can be, it might be six months. By four months, I think it's realistic he could do some wrestling and maybe even three months a little bit of careful scripted stuff," said Dr. Chao. [From 27:30 to 27:45]

Dr. Chao cited the example of NFL player J.J. Watt, who tore his peck but returned just over three months after surgery. The doctor mentioned that Watt was not 100% fit, but he still played.

When could Cody Rhodes return to WWE?

In a possible three-month timeframe, Cody Rhodes could probably return at the Clash at the Castle show in September, which will take place in Wales.

The next big event for WWE after the UK show is Survivor Series, which will be held on November 26 in Boston. It should be five-and-a-half months away from Cody's proposed surgery, fitting the predicted recovery time.

InsideTheMark @InsideTheMark_ Cody Rhodes:

-Leaves AEW for WWE

-Massively over, still the same character

-Puts on a classic match in debut

-tears his pec

-Has an all time great match in HIAC

-Misses 6 months

-Returns to win the Royal Rumble

WWE could possibly hold Cody off until the next big show after Survivor Series, which will be Royal Rumble 2023. The American Nightmare could perhaps be a surprise entrant in the Men's Royal Rumble, which would undoubtedly get a massive reaction from the crowd.

The Sportskeeda team wishes Rhodes a speedy recovery following a successful surgery.

