Booker T comes in support of 33-year-old female WWE star amidst major controversy

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently put up a statement in support of Lacey Evans amidst the latest controversy over her 'army' gimmick.

Lacey Evans' current gimmick hasn't sat well with Sgt. Slaughter and his daughter. Both of them have voiced their displeasure over the same on Twitter lately. Evans recently introduced the gimmick, and similarities between her new look and that of the legend has caught the attention of fans.

Former World Heavyweight Champion Booker T recently weighed in on the controversy surrounding Evans' gimmick. He made it clear that Slaughter doesn't have a say in Evans donning an 'army' gimmick on WWE TV.

"It doesn’t matter. I don’t think Sarge has any say in whether someone has a certain gimmick or not, if they wanna do an army gimmick or not, if they wanna do the Cobra Clutch or not. That’s just not the way the business works. On the other hand, some things [are] almost like [too] sacred to be rehashed or anything like that. I just don’t think, where the world is right now, we’re gonna need a savior like Sgt. Slaughter coming in to ‘save America.'” [H/T WrestlingInc]

Booker T also spoke about the popularity of Slaughter's character in the 80s

The Hall of Famer also stated that the timing was perfect for the Sgt. Slaughter gimmick in the 80s. He added that there's less room for such a character on WWE TV in 2023.

Slaughter was one of the biggest babyfaces in the pro-wrestling world back in the 80s. He used to get massive cheers and was incredibly popular among fans. However, he also gained massive success when he was a top heel in early 1991.

Slaughter's Iraqi sympathizer gimmick drew massive heat from the WWE Universe back then. He won the WWE Title by defeating The Ultimate Warrior at Royal Rumble 1991. He finally lost the belt to Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania VII that year.

Although Slaughter's WWE appearances have been limited over the years, it remains to be seen whether he will accompany Evans in WWE in the future and put their argument to bed.

