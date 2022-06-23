"I didn't see it coming" - 6-time world champion comments on Brock Lesnar's WWE return

Former WWE Superstar Booker T has commented on what impressed him about Brock Lesnar's return on the latest episode of SmackDown.

The Beast Incarnate appeared for the first time last week since his WrestleMania 38 loss to Roman Reigns. The episode saw The Tribal Chief take on Riddle for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

After an impressive performance from The Original Bro, Reigns picked up the win by catching his opponent mid-air with a Spear. Just as The Bloodline and Paul Heyman were about to make their way out of the ring, the former world champion returned to destroy Reigns and his brothers.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T explained what WWE does better than the rest. He also seemed very excited to see Brock back in the ring again

“It was a huge surprise. I don’t think anybody saw that coming at the end of the match. I know I didn’t see it coming. That’s one thing about WWE where they find themselves in a position where they can make a phone call to somebody like Brock and say, ‘Hey man, we’ve got a check [laughs].'"

He continued:

"Do you want to come pick it up?’ It’s one of those type of deals. To see Brock back in action, I think it’s gonna be good. I think it’s gonna be good for business. Pull the trigger on Brock, get him back in action. It’s a good thing." (H/T 411mania.com)

Eric Bischoff on why Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns makes sense even if they have wrestled many times

Former WWE personality Eric Bischoff has explained what makes Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns interesting despite the two wrestlers locking horns multiple times in the past.

Speaking on his 83 weeks podcast, the former RAW general manager highlighted that Brock's cowboy character adds a new life to the rivalry.

"He’s a different character. He’s having more fun when he goes out there. He’s not relying on Paul [Heyman]. He’s cutting a lot of his own promos. He’s coming to the ring looking and feeling like the Brock Lesnar that I know. I’m not suggesting I know him real well, but he’s a farmer cowboy. He’s coming out there with a different vibe."

The Beast Incarnate is all set to take on The Head of the Table in a Last Man Standing match at WWE SummerSlam scheduled to take place on 30th July 2022.

