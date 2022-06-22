"We haven't seen this character"- Former WWE personality on another Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar match

Wrestling veteran Eric Bischoff shared his thoughts on WWE booking yet another match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar.

The Beast Incarnate shocked the WWE Universe on SmackDown last week as he returned to confront The Tribal Chief after the latter's victory against Riddle. Brock wasted no time going after Reigns and laid him out with an F5. It was later announced that the two would contest a Last Man Standing match at SummerSlam.

Speaking about the bout on his 83 weeks podcast, Bischoff stated that while he wasn't interested in seeing the two wrestle earlier, he now feels differently about the situation:

“I know they’ve wrestled seven times or whatever it is – seven, eight, 20, whatever. It doesn’t matter. Remember when Brock came back most recently, when it was first announced that Brock was coming back? I think it was on 83 Weeks, I said, ‘You know what, it’s not gonna do anything for me. If he’s gonna come back as the same old Brock – the man killer, one dimensional, no promos, go out and eat people and spit them out, go home – it’s not gonna do a thing for me.’ We’ve seen that guy. A lot of him."

The former WCW President added that Brock's character change adds a different element to the match.

"He’s a different character. He’s having more fun when he goes out there. He’s not relying on Paul [Heyman]. He’s cutting a lot of his own promos. He’s coming to the ring looking and feeling like the Brock Lesnar that I know. I’m not suggesting I know him real well, but he’s a farmer cowboy. He’s coming out there with a different vibe. So yes, we’ve seen the match before, but we haven’t seen this character before. So let’s just wait and see. I’m not against it. I think it’s awesome." (h/t- 411mania)

Roman Reigns sent out a message to Brock Lesnar ahead of their match at WWE SummerSlam

Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar is one of the fiercest rivalries of the modern era. The duo has faced off against each other several times in the past, with Reigns defeating Brock to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at WrestleMania earlier this year.

Roman Reigns recently took to Twitter to comment on the duo's ninth encounter. The Tribal Chief promised, "One last a*s-whooping for The Beast."

The rivalry between Reigns and Brock Lesnar started at SummerSlam last year when The Beast Incarnate returned to confront the former. While Roman has had the upper hand in the feud so far, the former WWE Champion will be hoping for one last laugh at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

