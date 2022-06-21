"One last" - Roman Reigns breaks silence on massive SummerSlam match announcement against returning star

Roman Reigns has finally broken silence on the announcement of his massive SummerSlam 2022 title defense against Brock Lesnar.

The Tribal Chief became the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at WrestleMania 38 by defeating then WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. This past week on Friday Night SmackDown, he defended his two titles for the first time against Riddle and successfully managed to retain them.

The Tribal Chief has now taken to Twitter to react to the same. Reigns seems confident and ready to once again defeat Lesnar:

"I’ve been standing as the ONLY one at the top of the mountain. On the Island of Relevancy. At the center of it all. One last ass-whooping for the beast. #WreckEveryoneAndLeave #SummerSlam" wrote Reigns in his tweet.

The Beast Incarnate made his surprise return to WWE following Reigns' bout with Riddle this past week. It was Lesnar's first appearance since losing at WrestleMania 38.

Soon after their confrontation, WWE officially announced Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a massive Last Man Standing Match at SummerSlam on July 30th.

WWE's initial SummerSlam plans for Roman Reigns were reportedly very different to Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar's return to SmackDown last week came as a genuine surprise as no one expected him to show up. However, the WWE Universe is not very excited about the two squaring off yet again. Lesnar vs. Reigns has been one of the greatest WWE rivalries in recent memory, but continuous rematches is not the best way forward.

Recent reports have suggested that Reigns vs. Lesnar was not the original plan for this year's SummerSlam. According to a report on Fightful Select, WWE had initially planned for Randy Orton to be Roman Reigns' opponent at SummerSlam. However, Orton is dealing with an injury and is expected to be out of action for a while.

To add to that, Cody Rhodes also recently suffered a major injury and will also be out of action for several months. The loss of two of their top stars likely forced WWE to make changes to their original plans and call back Brock Lesnar as the backup option. It'll be interesting to see if The Beast Incarnate can take his revenge and dethrone Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2022.

What happened when Stone Cold Steve Austin was asked to feud with 3 50+ year-old men? Find out here.

LIVE POLL Q. Who do you think will win at SummerSlam 2022? Roman Reigns Brock Lesnar 39 votes so far