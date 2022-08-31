"I just hate to see" - WWE Hall of Famer comments on Velveteen Dream's recent arrest

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T commented on former WWE superstar Velveteen Dream's recent arrest.

Velveteen Dream was in the headlines recently as he was arrested on two occasions. The former NXT North American Champion was released by the company a few years ago, but was recently campaigning to get rehired by the company.

Booker T, who has been making sporadic appearances for WWE, is still in good relations with the company. Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T discussed and spoke about Dream's recent arrests:

"I just hate to see — I know the charges. Those are the alleged charges, I don't know what that's really about drug paraphernalia. You know, that could be some marijuana papers, okay? So, I don't know, but innocent until proven guilty, I get that too. But the perception in front of the public is something totally different."

Booker also spoke about how public opinion can impact the careers of superstars.

"Public opinion is definitely real, and it's just sad to see young men put themselves in position like for something to happen to them in this business. So, hopefully, young brother will get back on track. I really don't have a lot of information as far as, you know, what really went down, but I know he was campaigning to get back into the company." (H/T - WrestlingInc)

Dream was last seen in the company feuding with Kushida in 2020. It will be interesting to see how his story unfolds.

Current WWE Superstar bailed Velveteen Dream out of jail

Velveteen Dream was once an uprising star on the black and gold brand. The youngster has impressed the higher ups and fans with his in-ring skills. He went on to become the longest reigning WWE NXT North American Champion in the company's history.

After feuding with The Undisputed Era, he faced Adam Cole for the NXT Championship in a losing effort. There were plans for him to form a team with Dexter Lumis but he was fired from the company before such plans could unfold. Dream didn't sign with any major promotion following his release.

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps Turns out Velveteen Dream getting arrested today wasn’t the only one he’s faced this month… Turns out Velveteen Dream getting arrested today wasn’t the only one he’s faced this month… https://t.co/9D1GTuJnba

Dream recently began a campaign to get rehired by WWE. However, the campaign ended as he was arrested. Ashante Adonis, who is currently a part of Hit Row on SmackDown, helped Dream get bail. Four days later, he was arrested once again.

Dream was arrested twice in the same month and it seems like WWE has no interest in re-signing the superstar. It will be interesting to see what the former champion does next.

Do you want to see Velveteen Dream back in WWE? Sound off in the comment section.

