Booker T compares RAW Superstar to Eva Marie

Mandy Rose has come a long way as a performer since her main roster debut. Rose is currently teaming up with Dana Brooke on RAW. She was also a part of the storyline with Otis on SmackDown earlier this year. In a recent episode of his podcast, Booker T spoke about Eva Marie's reported return to the WWE and compared her to Mandy Rose.

While talking about Eva Marie's return, Booker T compared her to current WWE Superstar Mandy Rose. Booker T then praised Mandy Rose, talking about her ability and potential, saying she had the potential to be a good wrestler:

I'd love to see Eva Marie come back and make a huge splash. I thought Eva Marie was... she had a look that was untouchable... kind of like Mandy Rose right now. But Mandy can go. Mandy can get in the ring and you can tell she's earning her stripes. She's getting her bumps and bruises. She's learning actually what it takes to actually get in the ring and work with the ladies at a certain level. And I must say, big props to Mandy, she's coming up, she's learning. If she needs some tips, hit me in the DM's, and that's on a serious note. Seriously, because she's learning certain things about what it takes to be a really good female wrestler.

She's definitely learning all of the tricks of the trade and there again, that's the stuff someone like Eva Marie, three years away from the game, she's gotta come back and start over all the way from the bottom if she's planning on being in the ring wrestling with the Asuka's of the world.

Eva Marie's possible WWE return

Reports of Eva Marie returning to the WWE broke last week. The story was first reported by Cultaholic. Eva Marie has herself been open about a WWE return. She recently spoke to Reel Talker's Jim Alexander, saying that she still has 'unfinished business in WWE'.

If she returns to WWE, this will be Eva Marie's first return to the company since her departure in 2017.