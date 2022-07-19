"Less is more" - Booker T compares Goldberg's career with four-time WWE Champion

WWE legend Booker T drew parallels between Goldberg and another pro wrestling icon, Kurt Angle. He feels that Goldberg still looks in fantastic shape at 54 years of age.

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg was known for short and quick matches in WCW, where he had an incredible 173-0 undefeated streak. Angle's motto, on the other hand, was to put on the best match he possibly could, night after night.

Speaking on the latest episode of Hall of Fame show, Booker T discussed Goldberg's streak in WCW and praised the Hall of Famer for his longevity in the pro wrestling business.

"Think about this right here, Goldberg is 54 years old and the guy still looks pretty damn good. That's what you need to be thinking about. Less is more. I'm serious," said Booker T. [From 22:00 to 22:18]

Booker T continued and then compared Goldberg's pro wrestling career with that of Kurt Angle, who put in fantastic matches in the ring, which have taken a toll on his physical health.

"And then you look at guys like, a good friend of mine, Kurt Angle, who is coming off two knee replacements. I just want to send a prayer to Kurt Angle. That brother, man, I always say Kurt Angle packed 20+ years in 10 years in this business. I really believe that. That's how much work Kurt Angle put in, in 10 years. He put in about 20 years of work," said the two-time Hall of Famer. [From 22:20 to 22:53]

Booker T joked that Goldberg, on the other hand, put in around two months of work in comparison.

Goldberg is still ready to return for another match in WWE

Goldberg recently revealed that he is still under contract with WWE and is willing to return if called upon.

“I’m still waiting for that one [call] to happen one of these days. But I suppose you never retire in the wrestling world until you’re dead, so who knows. Hey, I may never get the call, you never know," said Goldberg.

Goldberg's last match came earlier this year at the Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia, where he faced Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship.

