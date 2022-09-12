"She is the one" - Booker T compares NXT star to WWE Hall of Famer Lita

Booker T has heaped praise on NXT Superstar Roxanne Perez by comparing her to WWE Hall of Famer Lita.

The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion was a student in his Reality of Wrestling promotion before signing with WWE. Perez was the inaugural Ring of Honor Women's Champion. She's also the first-ever NXT Women's Breakout Tournament winner, and recently had a match against wrestling veteran Meiko Satomura.

Speaking to Nick Hausman of Wrestling Inc., Booker T stated that Roxanne Perez has the potential to become a big star and is a future WWE Hall of Famer.

"I talked to the WWE about her [Roxanne] when she first signed and I said, 'This is one that we really got to protect, it's one that we really got to make sure we do the right things with,' because she is Lita 20 years from now going into the Hall of Fame. She is the one. She is special and I just think with the right hands on her, with me in her ear just trying to make sure she does the right things, and for her to be such a student of the game I see nothing but big things for Roxanne Perez. She's a diamond, man, she really is," said Booker.

Booker T on potentially replacing Pat McAfee as WWE SmackDown commentator

Former NFL punter Pat McAfee has taken a temporary break from commentating on Friday Night SmackDown after signing a deal to be a part of ESPN's GameDay. We could see him return after the end of the American football season.

Booker T told Nick Hausman that he's available to fill the role if WWE needs him to.

"You know, what I say with my job is I'm always available when I'm available. I never go looking for anything like that. Right now, I got so many projects with WWE, as well as outside of the WWE. People don't realize, being at that table is 52 weeks out of the year. You're in a different city, it's like being one of the boys, it's like being on the road. I'm happy, I'm like so content with where I am in my life right now. I cannot be missing my golf outings on a weekly. So, that's a hard job," said Booker.

Booker T replacing McAfee on the blue brand would be interesting to see. The WWE Universe will undoubtedly miss hearing Pat on commentary.

