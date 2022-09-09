Two-time WWE Hall of Famer is "available" to replace Pat McAfee as SmackDown commentator

WWE may have found a replacement for Pat McAfee as a SmackDown commentator as Booker T has said that he will be ready if the company calls him.

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has previously been behind the commentary desk as part of both the RAW and SmackDown commentary teams. He currently appears as a pre-show panelist for the company's Premium Live Events.

Booker T said in a recent interview with WrestlingInc that the schedule of a commentator is similar to that of a wrestler, with them having to work through the year. The legend said that he's happy with the various projects he has, but would be willing to step up to the commentary desk if the company asked him.

"You know, what I say with my job is I'm always available when I'm available. I never go looking for anything like that. Right now, I got so many projects with WWE, as well as outside of the WWE. People don't realize, being at that table is 52 weeks out of the year. You're in a different city, it's like being one of the boys, it's like being on the road. I'm happy, I'm like so content with where I am in my life right now. I cannot be missing my golf outings on a weekly. So, that's a hard job," said Booker T.

Booker T appeared on RAW last month as a guest commentator for the match between Ciampa and AJ Styles.

Why did Pat McAfee leave his role as WWE SmackDown commentator?

Former NFL player Pat McAfee has had to quit his role as a commentator as he has signed a deal to be a part of ESPN's GameDay.

#PMSLive SmackDAHN will be on hold for a little bit while I do College GameDay.. I'm still VERY much in the WWE family & will still be doing things with WWE SmackDAHN will be on hold for a little bit while I do College GameDay.. I'm still VERY much in the WWE family & will still be doing things with WWE#PMSLive https://t.co/bhSpOYg3wW

McAfee said he considered being a part of both the GameDay show as well as SmackDown, but was told by the company that the schedule would be far too strenuous for him. There were also reports that Corey Graves will serve as the temporary replacement for McAfee on the blue brand. Graves is currently on the RAW commentary team with Jimmy Smith and Byron Saxton.

Pat said that the company informed him that he's welcome to return anytime and that he is still part of the family.

