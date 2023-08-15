Booker T is convinced former WWE IC Champion is "on his way" after standout match

Booker T being the industry veteran that he is, can spot WWE talents and even assess their growth. The Hall of Famer recently weighed in on the SummerSlam opener between internet sensation Logan Paul and Ricochet.

Ricochet had addressed the issue he faced earlier about not receiving opportunities the same way as other stars such as Seth Rollins and AJ Styles.

However, his contest at The Biggest Party of the Summer caught the eye of many, and both superstars put in the effort to make it a memorable affair. Moreover, it is probably the former IC Champion's biggest feud yet, considering it started all the way back at the Royal Rumble in January 2023 and had a high-profile nature to it.

Speaking on The Hall of Fame with Booker T & Brad Gilmore, Booker singled out Ricochet's growth over the years, believing him to be a lot "smarter" than he was, and has learned a thing or two along the way:

“I must give Ricochet a lot of props because I’ll tell you right now, I seen a lot of growth in Ricochet. He’s coming into his peak. He’s actually now beginning to really start to understand what this thing is truly all about, and I can see it on Ricochet."

The WWE Hall of Famer continued:

"But is he so much smarter in there, as well as knowing what to use and when to use it and how to use it, now opposed to then, so much better? Of course he is. So for me, I love the growth in Ricochet as well. He’s on his way. He’s a touch away from actually being at that point where I need him to be, but Ricochet is definitely on the come-up," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

Where does Ricochet go from here on WWE RAW?

Tonight's show emanates from Winnipeg, and we may get an idea of what Ricochet is up to as we slowly head toward the next premium live event - Payback - from Pittsburgh.

The One and Only showed off his impressive skills but came up short after Logan Paul used the brass knuckles on the former during their bout at SummerSlam. Furthermore, Ricochet lost a number-one contender's match to Chad Gable for Gunther's IC title.

