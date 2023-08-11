Ricochet gets honest about why he always falls short in big WWE matches (Exclusive)

Wins and losses matter in the story-centric world of WWE, as they determine how the fans view a talent. In Ricochet's case, he's primarily lost the big ones. During a recent chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the superstar explained why he failed to get the job done in certain high-profile situations.

Despite being one of the best in-ring talents in WWE, Ricochet has not broken into the main event scene and has only had one world title match in the company – a squash loss to Brock Lesnar at Super ShowDown 2020.

Unfortunately, Ricochet was on the losing side again when he faced Logan Paul in an entertaining SummerSlam match.

While the 34-year-old has captured titles in WWE, he has not tasted victory when it has mattered the most. When asked about what might be going wrong, Ricochet highlighted the unpredictability in wrestling and quoted a famous Mike Tyson line to share his viewpoint.

"I think in those moments; it's not even about what happens, it's just the, I don't even know how to say it, it's the moment because anything can happen when you're out there. So in those moments when you come up short or something like that happens, it's not even necessarily that something happens; it's just a moment! You can train as much as you want, but as (Mike) Tyson said, everyone's got a plan until you get punched in the mouth." [3:33 - 4:22]

Ricochet compares professional wrestling to other sporting disciplines

The former United States Champion stressed that even if the outcome doesn't go his way, he never wishes to skip work. He also noted how WWE stars train all year to get better.

Ricochet said that every wrestler gets into the ring to win, and it doesn't always pan out in their favor, irrespective of the effort. The WWE star observed the same things happening with athletes from other sports and felt professional wrestling was no different.

He added:

"Everyone here, we all train all year, whether it's SummerSlam or WrestleMania or whatever. But we get out there, and we have a thought that we're going to win, we have a thought we're going to do, everybody does, in football, basketball. Sometimes it just doesn't happen!" [4:23 - 4:40]

The former NXT star also opened up on whether his in-ring style negatively impacted the wrestling business, and you can check out more here.

