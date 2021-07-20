"Not since the Attitude Era..." - Booker T on iconic moment at Money in the Bank 2021

At this past weekend's Money in the Bank pay-per-view, John Cena made a return to WWE, to a loud ovation from the crowd. Booker T, who was in the arena, stated that he hadn't seen such a "pop" since the Attitude Era.

On his recent Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about John Cena's return at Money in the Bank and how pumped the crowd was to see the 16-time world champion.

"John Cena made his return. Biggest pop in the building. People can say what they want to say about John Cena, people say, 'Cena sucks' but I tell you, you're not going to... you never know what you miss until it's gone. John Cena come(s) back, people in Texas obviously miss the hell out of John Cena because, I tell you, the roof was actually hovering at certain times. The cameras were shaking and I haven't seen that in quite some time, not since the Attitude Era since I've seen the building shake. So, people can say what they want to say about John Cena," said Booker T

Booker T also stated that he doesn't understand why fans dislike Cena as stars like Cena "still sell" despite being from a previous era in pro wrestling.

John Cena's return to WWE at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view

John Cena returned to WWE for the first time since his Firefly Fun House match at WrestleMania 36 in 2020 at Money in the Bank this past Sunday. Cena confronted current WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns following The Tribal Chief's match against Edge.

He opened RAW after Money in the Bank and sent a message to Reigns, warning him that he is going to come after his Universal Championship at SummerSlam.

"WHAT am I here for? The Universal Championship. WHEN? About five weeks from now at @SummerSlam."@JohnCena delivers a HUGE announcement on #WWERaw. pic.twitter.com/TQOXjFq5p8 — WWE (@WWE) July 20, 2021

