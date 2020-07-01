Booker T defends Tessa Blanchard against 'bad attitude' allegations, reveals why WWE must sign her

Former Impact Wrestling Tessa Blanchard is reportedly a free agent now

Booker T reveals why joining WWE could be good for Tessa Blanchard

Tessa Blanchard

Booker T is a former multi-time World Champion and has had a splendid career in WWE. He recently spoke about former Impact Wrestling World Champion Tessa Blanchard on the latest edition of his podcast - Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Famer Booker T talked about why he thinks WWE needs to get Tessa Blanchard onboard now that her contract with Impact Wrestling is over. Booker T states that he has great respect for Tessa Blanchard as she has managed to make a name for herself without being in the WWE system.

The 6-time World Champion Booker T also says that Tessa Blanchard has built a reputation where in just her name is 'money.'

Now the name, Tessa Blanchard. Man, that’s money. We can do something with this anywhere in the world. Tessa Blanchard, she’s a catch in anybody’s company if they can get her right now. If WWE picked Tessa Blanchard up along with Charlotte Flair and like I said, I wish Hulk Hogan’s daughter would have stayed in there. That’s what I wanted to see. I wanted to see the second generation of all women and Tessa Blanchard is one of them. (H/T: WrestleZone)

Booker T says that by joining WWE, Tessa Blanchard will get a chance to prove how good she actually is. He remembers the time when he was working outside WWE and wondered if he was good enough.

Speaking about Tessa Blanchard, Booker T also talked about the allegations of 'bad attitude' that have surrounded Tessa Blanchard throughout her career. It had been reported that the reason why WWE chose not to sign Blanchard after the Mae Young Classic was because of her attitude problems.

Booker T defends Tessa Blanchard

The WWE legend Booker T says that many superstars who have rebelled outside the ring have been able to make a successful career for themselves. He even recounts his own experiences and suggests that maybe Blanchard is not the problem, but the people she works with are.

Maybe Tessa Blanchard doesn’t have a bad attitude, maybe it’s the people that she’s been working around more importantly than anything,” Booker said. Gilmore then makes note that Tessa wasn’t nothing but a pro when working with ROW for a time.