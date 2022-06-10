WWE Legend disagrees with major creative decision regarding Roman Reigns

Former World Heavyweight Champion Booker T commented on WWE's decision to unify the championships.

Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 to unify the WWE and Universal Titles. On May 20, 2022, episode of SmackDown, The Usos defeated Randy Orton & Riddle to become the Unified Tag Team Champions. The Tribal Chief helped them during the match.

Booker T previously disagreed with WWE's plan to unify the tag titles. On the latest episode of The Hall of Fame Podcast, the Hall of Famer detailed his concerns:

“I don’t agree with unifying the championships because they’re two different shows. It might make things a lot stronger because you’re going to have a full roster of, just say, for instance, all your top-tier talent going to be on that show and they’re all going to be vying for one thing." (H/T: Wrestling Inc.)

Roman Reigns hasn't defended his titles since WrestleMania 38

WWE's decision to have Roman Reigns unify the world titles at WrestleMania 38 has had its fair share of critics. The Tribal Chief became the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at WrestleMania 38 after defeating Brock Lesnar. Reigns hasn't defended his championships since.

The Head of the Table recently signed a new deal with WWE, ensuring he works fewer dates than before. As a result, he was removed from Hell in a Cell advertisements and didn't feature at the event, which took place on June 5.

Roman is currently involved in a storyline with RK-Bro, with Riddle challenging him to a match. If the match happens, it'll be interesting to see The Tribal Chief defend his world title against Riddle.

