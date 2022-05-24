Booker T explains why he doesn't like the tag team titles unified in WWE

WWE legend Booker T is not a fan of unifying the tag team titles as he feels that it makes it a lot harder for the Superstars.

The WWE RAW and SmackDown Tag Team titles were unified on last week's SmackDown as The Usos defeated RK-Bro to win all the gold.

A fan asked Booker T on his Hall of Fame show about the tag team titles being unified in WWE, and if there will be fewer matches in the tag team division. The Hall of Famer said that he wasn't a fan of the tag team titles being unified and explained the reason.

"For me, I like having at least two tag team belts, one on SmackDown and one on RAW. [Booker T was then asked by host Brad Gilmore if there are enough teams on both divisions] It may not be [enough teams] but it could still give those tag teams the initiative to become tag team champion. Taking away one tag team championship and making it to where everybody got to work towards that one. Is that something's that possible? Yeah, I think so. But, I think it's going to make it whole lot harder. Just say, for instance, we do create more tag teams, then what are we going to we do? Bring the tag team championships back?" asked Booker T. [From 1:04:30 to 1:05:15]

Booker T also stated how the WWE tag team champions will have a lot of work to do as they will have to feature on both shows as well as live events.

"And then what it does also is make those guys work more. They have to work on Monday night and Friday night, and they may have to work on the weekend as well," said Booker T. [From 1:05:52 to 1:06:00]

The Hall of Famer feels that the unified tag team champions will have a hectic schedule, which he wouldn't have wanted to do.

The Usos' victory was a last-minute decision by WWE

A recent report by Wrestling Observer Radio's Dave Meltzer said that the original plan did not involve The Usos winning the titles.

"It was a last-minute decision. They had no planned finish. The plan was always the angle at the end, it was never Riddle and Orton winning. It was probably a DQ for Roman Reigns interfering," said the report.

He further stated that the decision was made on Friday by Vince McMahon. On WWE RAW, Riddle continued his feud with The Usos as he teamed up with The Street Profits to take on the tag team champions and Sami Zayn. Despite Randy Orton being written off television, Riddle seems likely to continue his rivalry with The Bloodline.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Hall of Fame and H/T Sportskeeda.

