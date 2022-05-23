The Usos' victory on WWE SmackDown was reportedly a last-minute decision 

The Usos shocked the WWE Universe on SmackDown this week as they defeated RK-Bro to unify the Tag Team Championships. However, according to reports, the fate of the titles was not decided until the very last moment.

Last Friday on SmackDown, Jey and Jimmy Uso battled against Randy Orton and Riddle in a tag team title unification match. The bout was initially supposed to take place at WrestleMania Backlash. However, those plans were nixed after Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre were added to the mix.

While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio about the Bloodline members' victory, Dave Meltzer revealed that it was a last minute decision by WWE:

"It was a last-minute decision. They had no planned finish. The plan was always the angle at the end, it was never Riddle and Orton winning. It was probably a DQ for Roman Reigns interfering. As for what they would do about the finish, they went back and forth on the finish and Vince made the call. Literally, there was no plan. The decision itself wasn’t made until Friday."

The Usos attacked Randy Orton and Riddle after the match on WWE SmackDown

The Usos made history on the blue brand last week as they successfully unified the Tag Team Championships. The match between the two teams was set up after Roman Reigns declared that The Bloodline wants all the gold in WWE.

The Tribal Chief himself was a part of history at WrestleMania 38 as he defeated Brock Lesnar to become the WWE Universal Champion.

However, the Anoa dynasty members weren't satisfied with just winning all the titles as they brutally assaulted Randy Orton and Riddle after the match on SmackDown, putting the Super King of Bros through a table.

Recent reports have indicated that Roman Reigns could feud with Riddle and Randy Orton in the singles division. If the post-match beatdown on SmackDown is anything to go by, the feud between Bloodline and RK-Bro is far from over.

