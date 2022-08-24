"It had a certain feel to it" - Booker T shares his thoughts on Johnny Gargano's WWE return

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has shared his honest thoughts on Johnny Gargano, who made his long-awaited return on Monday Night RAW this week.

The former NXT Champion left the company in December last year after his contract expired. He took time off from wrestling entirely in order to take care of his son. He was a major star in the black and gold brand, and with Triple H as head of creative, he's destined for success on the main roster.

Speaking on the latest edition of Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T stated that he was impressed with Johhny Gargano's promo as he shared what he dreams of accomplishing in WWE.

"Johnny Wrestling is back, man. Back on RAW, to [be] more specific, back on the big show. And the promo that Johnny Gargano cut on Monday night, it had a certain feel to it. As a kid, he dreamed, he wished of being, you know what I mean? That right there had a certain feel to it because I think most guys that grew up like a Johnny Gargano [that] wanted to be in this business, they all had that dream."

He continued:

"They all wanted to be the Intercontinental Champion, US Champion, World Champion. And that right there for me is actually pretty cool because there's a lot of guys out there that are still chasing that dream, man, like a Johnny Gargano, to be the best in the world," said Booker T. (9:50-10:47)

Booker T is glad people can say 'wrestlers' and 'wrestling' on WWE TV again

As a sports entertainment company for many years, certain words like wrestling and belt were prohibited by WWE from being spoken on TV.

However, as Triple H took control as the head of creative, following Vince McMahon's retirement, the ban on certain words has been lifted. The crowd in Toronto chanted loudly for 'Johnny Wrestling,' and he even uttered the word 'wrestle' in his promo.

"I must say man, it feels good just to say wrestling. It's crazy, right? It's so small. I'm serious, man. It's such a small little thing but people they just say wrestler freely. It feels good, it feels damn good," said Booker T. (9:20-9:47)

It seems like Gargano will begin a new feud with Theory on the Red brand, as he superkicked the latter during their reunion on RAW. It'll be interesting to see how things pan out.

