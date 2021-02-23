"He doesn't match up with Roman Reigns" - WWE Hall of Famer on Edge's WrestleMania match

Booker T has stated that Edge doesn't match up with Roman Reigns. It was confirmed at Elimination Chamber that The Rated-R Superstar would face The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 37. The Hall of Famer said that he is looking forward to the match but stated that Roman Reigns is "The Guy" right now in WWE.

On his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about Edge vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 37 for the Universal Championship. The Hall of Famer said that Edge doesn't match up with Roman Reigns, but he's looking forward to watching the title bout.

"It's going to be a hard road to hold up as far as going out there and actually matching up because, honestly, he doesn't match up with Roman Reigns. Roman is a beast, Roman has proved that he is truly "The Guy". I really feel that way. Not just because he said, but (because) the guy is a top-knotch worker. He's a top-knotch entertainer. He's a top-knotch performer. He knows the playbook, he knows what Shakespeare is all about, and he goes out there and makes it work. And that's why everybody right now... all eyes on Roman. Just two years ago everybody had no love for this guy. So, obviously, he knows what he is doing, and he knew what he was doing back then. Right now Roman is truly "The Guy" and I'm looking forward to it."

Booker T also spoke about how Edge and Roman Reigns are from two different eras and that the former is working with a third different era in WWE.

Booker T on Roman Reigns vs. Edge at WrestleMania 37

Rated R Superstar. Tribal Chief. Universal Championship. WrestleMania. ‘Nuff Said. pic.twitter.com/fLlnFQIOvP — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) February 22, 2021

Booker T also highlighted how the "Cinderella story" would be an Edge win against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 37, but that may not be how it may turn out at The Show of Shows.

"If I had to bet money on it - it would be a great feel-good story if Edge went out there and pulled it off, after a retirement, coming back, almost looked like he perhaps may have to go back to retirement from getting injured again, come back, wins the Rumble, going to WrestleMania, takes on Roman, wins, Cinderella story. Of course, everybody would love to see it, but normally story doesn't turn out that way in the end in WWE. I'm looking to see how this thing plays out."

