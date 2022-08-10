"A smart idea" - Booker T on WWE's decision to re-sign former champion

WWE legend Booker T is excited to see Karrion Kross back in the company and feels that his addition is a big plus to the roster.

Kross returned to the company on last week's episode of SmackDown, nine months after he was released by WWE. The former NXT Champion has seemingly added himself to the Roman Reigns-Drew McIntyre feud. He first attacked McIntyre and then had a confrontation with Reigns as his on-screen valet Scarlett Bordeaux laid down the hourglass.

Booker T, on his Hall of Fame podcast, praised WWE's booking of Kross' return and stated that the former NXT Champion will now need to deliver.;

"The way they inserted him [Karrion Kross] back immediately, putting a spotlight on him just like that and saying, 'Hey, we're gonna put you in a position, you know, more importantly than anything to come up, all you gotta do is just go out and deliver.' It's going to be up to him now once he finally gets that match with Drew [McIntyre] or Roman [Reigns]."

The two-time Hall of Famer stated hat Kross is a talented individual and that there are only a handful of big men like him in the pro wrestling business at the moment.

"I think Karrion Kross is a talent, I really do. And I think bringing him back was a smart idea, let's just say that. You're not gonna find, you know, big guys like Karrion Kross in the business, that can go out there and work these days too often. So to have a guy like Karrion Kross on the roster is a big plus." [15:24 - 16:09]

Booker T is curious to see how Karrion Kross' storyline with Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre plays out in WWE.

Will Karrion Kross be added to the Roman Reigns-Drew McIntyre match at WWE's Clash at the Castle?

Kross' attack of McIntyre perhaps indicated that the returning star could be added to the match between Reigns and McIntyre at Clash at the Castle.

However, a recent report by Dave Meltzer stated that although plans might change, The Tribal Chief will defend is Undisputed WWE Universal Title against The Scottish Warrior in a singles match at the UK show. He also noted that the promotion is building towards Kross facing Reigns for the world title in the future.

McIntyre earned his shot at Reigns' world title after he defeated Sheamus in a match on SmackDown. The Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event will take place in Cardiff, Wales, on September 3.

Do you think Karrion Kross will dethrone Reigns as the undisputed world champion? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit the Hall of Fame podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Did a team of brothers from outside WWE just challenge The Usos? Click here for more, guys.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Debottam Saha