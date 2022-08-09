Potential update regarding Roman Reigns' match at Clash At The Castle after WWE Superstar's shocking return

Recent reports have suggested that Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre at Clash At The Castle will remain a singles match despite the recent return of Karrion Kross.

Last Friday night, the former NXT Champion made his shocking return to WWE as he blindsided the number one contender Drew McIntyre, whilst the Scotsman was staring down Reigns.

Despite his involvement with both Drew and Roman, Dave Meltzer has reported on the recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that Karrion Kross will not be added to the main event at Clash At The Castle.

"For Cardiff, it is still Roman and Drew. I was told – of course this can always change – but I was told that it’s really not gonna change. They feel that has to be the match. So as far as when (Kross) gets his shot at Roman Reigns because obviously they’re building to that, I have no idea when that will be." H/T WrestleTalk

In what was an intriguing episode of SmackDown, fans are anticipating this Friday's episode in the hopes of finding out why Kross attacked Drew McIntyre.

Current NXT UK star has his say on Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre

In a match that is expected to be one of the biggest and best of the year, many are struggling to predict who will come out on top between the Scottish Warrior and The Tribal Chief.

During a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, NXT UK star Wild Boar gave his thoughts on the huge matchup.

"I'd like the UK boy to take it on home soil. But Roman Reigns is killing it right now, isn't he? That match against Brock Lesnar was absolutely outstanding. So again, I can't wait to watch it. Like I said I want the UK boy to win it. But Roman Reigns is the man, ain't he?" H/T Sportskeeda

Roman and Drew are set to face off on September 3rd in Cardiff, Wales, at Clash At The Castle with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line.

Who do you see leaving Clash At The Castle as the Undisputed Champion? Let us know in the poll below.

