Top UK star shares his prediction for Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre (Exclusive)

Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre will clash in perhaps the most highly-anticipated match of the year at Clash at the Castle for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in Cardiff, Wales. The whole world has been buzzing about the possibility of the dominant champion losing to the hometown hero.

For Welshman Wild Boar, from the NXT UK brand, this match is certainly a very big deal. While he is rooting for McIntyre, he finds it difficult to disregard Reigns.

When we asked him to offer a prediction for the match on September 3, he was unsure of whom to choose. Wild Boar said the following in an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling:

"I'd like the UK boy to take it on home soil. But Roman Reigns is killing it right now, isn't he? That match against Brock Lesnar was absolutely outstanding. So again, I can't wait to watch it. Like I said I want the UK boy to win it. But Roman Reigns is the man, ain't he?" (14.47-15.08)

To catch the entire conversation with WWE NXT UK Superstar Wild Boar, please click on the interview below:

Noam Dar has also offered his prediction for Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre

While Boar was unsure of who would pick up the win, fellow NXT UK star Noam Dar chose the Scotsman in another interview ahead of Clash at the Castle 2022:

"I think Drew McIntyre wins. I think just too much momentum, too much energy behind him. Drew McIntyre really understands the moment that's in front of him, he always has, and this would be no different."

Who do you have your money on? Are you rooting for The Tribal Chief or the Scottish Warrior? Sound off in the comments below.

