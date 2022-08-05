Current WWE Superstar picks winner for upcoming match between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre [Exclusive]

Noam Dar spoke about Drew McIntyre's current run in WWE and said he could win the match against Roman Reigns.

One of the superstars that had a major turnaround in their careers was Drew McIntyre. Prior to his release in 2014, he was well-known as a member of 3MB alongside Jinder Mahal and Heath Slater. However, his return to the company in 2017 sparked a more vicious and dominant wrestling persona.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Noam Dar shared that the SmackDown Superstar was on top of the company, especially during the lockdown period when he became the WWE Champion.

"I feel like in the past several years Drew McIntyre has you know, been on the top of the company, especially during the lockdown. Done an amazing job as champion and really helped in WWE through that period. I think he is in his prime right now." (3:20-3:44)

When asked who he thinks will come out victorious during the Clash at the Castle match between Reigns and McIntyre. Dar said that it's mostly the latter given that he has so much momentum and energy coming into the bout.

"I think Drew McIntyre wins. I think just too much momentum, too much energy behind him. Drew McIntyre really understands the moment that's in front of him, he always has, and this would be no different." (3:58-4:10)

Drew McIntyre became the number one contender for the Undisputed WWE Championship after he defeated Sheamus in a DonnyBrook match on SmackDown.

Noam Dar has high praise for WWE Champion Roman Reigns

Although Dar shared his prediction for the event, it looks like he still holds the champion in high regard.

In the same interview, Noam stated that Reigns is possibly the best in the world. He also expressed excitement for the upcoming match at Clash at the Castle.

"Roman Reigns for me is probably the best in the world right now. So to see those two compete, and go against each other when they're both at their prime, and an opportunity like that at Clash at the Castle in front of a sold out premium event is gonna be amazing." (3:41-3:55)

For now, both superstars have showcased how dominant they could be as champions. Fans can only wait and see what happens once the two powerhouses finally face each other at Clash at the Castle.

Noam Dar talks to us ahead of Clash At The Castle, the UK's first major WWE stadium event in over 30 years, taking place at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Saturday 3rd September. For tickets visit: https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/wweclash

