Booker T expects megastar to become a 3-time champion at Extreme Rules 2022 (Exclusive)

Booker T stood alongside wrestling legend Bill Apter to discuss his predictions for Extreme Rules 2022. In one of the predictions, he expected that a particular top star would become a three-time champion this Saturday.

We're talking about none other than the SmackDown Women's Championship and Ronda Rousey. The Baddest Woman on the Planet is currently scheduled to face Liv Morgan in the only Extreme Rules match on the entire card. The build-up has been received positively.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Booker T firmly believed that Ronda Rousey's time has come back and that Liv Morgan's time as Champion might be up:

"I'm going to go with Ronda Rousey. I think her time has come back around, and Liv [Morgan] has done a great job, but I think her time has come as well," the Hall of Famer said. (1:55-2:07)

Booker T's prediction seems to be the common opinion about Ronda Rousey

The consensus seems to be that Ronda Rousey has found her stride following her recent heel turn. Her 2022 run, despite beginning with a Royal Rumble win, didn't deliver as many had hoped.

Even Ronda Rousey expressed her disappointment with how things played out when she returned, and she simply couldn't find her place as a babyface character. Meanwhile, Liv Morgan had her moment to shine as she became Ms. Money in the Bank and cashed in on the same night to dethrone Rousey as the SmackDown Women's Champion.

Morgan controversially retained her title at SummerSlam 2022 and even picked up a win over Shayna Baszler at Clash at the Castle 2022. However, if Booker T's prediction is right (and most fans seem to agree with him), then Rousey will likely become a three-time champion this Saturday.

