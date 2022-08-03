Booker T explains why he won't leave WWE to join AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T says he has no plans to join AEW as he has many years left on his contract.

The two-time Hall of Famer has been involved in several WWE projects in recent years. He has been a commentator, featured as a pre-show panelist on Premium Live Events, and has also been involved in A&E's shows about the company.

On the latest Hall of Fame show, a fan asked Booker T if he would consider joining AEW or not. The Hall of Famer stated that he's happy and that he has several years remaining on his current contract.

"I got about six years remaining on my contract, I think seven maybe. I ain't going nowhere, man. There again, I love AEW giving guys a spot and whatnot, and I'm never going to say, 'never.' But, I'm not looking to go anywhere, I actually love where I'm at and the position that I'm in right now with the WWE," said the two-time Hall of Famer. [From 1:24:15 to 1:24:59]

The legend returned to the company on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW for commentary during the match between AJ Styles and Ciampa.

Booker T says he has a great relationship with WWE

WWE @WWE



@BookerT5X #WWERaw Who else is happy to see these two back together on commentary?!@BookerT5X @WWEGraves Who else is happy to see these two back together on commentary?!@BookerT5X @WWEGraves #WWERaw https://t.co/N8A2pGW3p5

In a recent interview with Ken Hoffman at CultureMap Houston, Booker T spoke in glowing terms about his relationship with the company.

"My relationship with the company has never been better. My contract with them isn’t up for another several years. I’m still around doing the kickoff shows for all the premium events on Peacock. I sometimes host RAW Talk and Talking Smack and WWE has me involved with several other projects," said the legend.

Booker T has even wrestled a few times in recent years, but they've all been for his Reality of Wrestling show. It will be interesting to see what roles Booker T will be involved in going forward in the company.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit the Hall of Fame podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

A pro wrestling legend claims Sting never understood pro wrestling. More details right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far