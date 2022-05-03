Booker T opens up about his contract status with WWE

Booker T recently shared that he will be around WWE for a few more years.

King Booker started his career in WCW before eventually making his way into WWE. The Hall of Famer captured the United States and World Heavyweight Titles during his time, even winning the King of the Ring Tournament in 2006. Since leaving the squared circle, Booker has been with the promotion as a commentator and pre-show panelist.

While speaking with Ken Hoffman at CultureMap Houston, he was asked about his current relationship with WWE. He then replied that he has a great relationship with them and that his contract is active for a few more years.

"My relationship with the company [WWE] has never been better. My contract with them isn’t up for another several years. I’m still around doing the kickoff shows for all the premium events on Peacock. I sometimes host RAW Talk and Talking Smack and WWE has me involved with several other projects."

The Hall of Famer also owns a wrestling school in Houston called The Reality of Wrestling School, which opened in 2005.

Booker T's recently announced a major deal for The Hall of Fame show

Speaking of accomplishments, the former world champion shared that he has now signed a major deal with regard to The Hall of Fame show.

The podcast, which he hosts with Brad Gilmore, will air four times a week starting May 3, 2022, and will be an hour-long show on ESPN 97.5

Booker T. Huffman @BookerT5x #CanYouDigIt espn975.com/hof/ Excited to announce that myself and @BradGilmore have expanded our partnership with @ESPN975 and we will be on 4 nights a week starting next week! If you haven't already, subscribe to the podcast so you don't miss an episode! #HallofFame Excited to announce that myself and @BradGilmore have expanded our partnership with @ESPN975 and we will be on 4 nights a week starting next week! If you haven't already, subscribe to the podcast so you don't miss an episode! #HallofFame #CanYouDigIt espn975.com/hof/ https://t.co/tBAXbthdhd

The show consists of them talking about what is happening in the world of pro wrestling, mixed martial arts, and boxing with a combined two million monthly listeners across different platforms.

Booker T holds an important place in WWE history, both as a performer and as a panelist. He also recently inducted his wife Sharmell into the 2022 class of the Hall of Fame.

