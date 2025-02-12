Booker T explains the real reason behind 34-year-old star's WWE release

WWE recently released several performers from their contracts. Wrestling veteran Booker T explained what could be the real reason behind the Stamford-based company letting go of one of those stars.

The releases were not exclusive only to the main roster. Former NXT Tag Team Champion Duke Hudson was let go in January. The 34-year-old had been with the wrestling promotion since 2019.

On a recent edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about Duke Hudson. The former world champion noted that the former Chase U member had been on NXT for six years. The veteran insinuated that Hudson's inability to reinvent himself might have led to the wrestling promotion releasing the star.

"Duke Hudson started with me at Reality Of Wrestling. I got a chance to see him make his rise and then make his journey to WWE, to NXT, and the thing is that Duke Hudson's been in that system now for six years. The thing is, six years in the NXT system, that's going to be way too long for anyone. I say it all the time. If you don't change with the times, the times will pass you by. If you don't know how to actually reinvent yourself and do something and make them look at you differently than they've looked at you before, that's not going to be on them. That's going to be on you," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

Booker T has some advice for WWE stars

Later in the same episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T mentioned the changes wrestlers could try to reinvent the character they are playing.

The NXT color commentator pointed out that the required change could be as small as getting a haircut and as demanding as working harder in the gym to raise eyebrows. He noted that a talent refusing to do so is preparing for failure.

"It could be the smallest little things, as perhaps getting your hair cut a certain way. It could be something as big as getting in the gym and really putting in a whole lot of time. I'm talking about when everyone's sleeping, you're working. Then, when you show up, and you just take your shirt off, all of the sudden, somebody's eyebrow goes up just a little bit. If you ain't preparing, you are preparing to fail, and that's the bottom line to that," Booker said. [H/T: Fightful]

You can check out the WWE Hall of Famer's comments in the video below:

WWE often makes roster cuts around this time of the year. It remains to be seen if more stars will be released heading into WrestleMania 41.

