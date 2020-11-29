The Undertaker's farewell from WWE took place at Survivor Series earlier this month. The farewell saw the return of members of The Undertaker's Bone Street Krew backstage group, his kayfabe brother Kane, Ric Flair, Triple H, Booker T and a number of other legends. We also saw an emotional promo from Vince McMahon himself.

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, WWE legend Booker T opened up about The Undertaker's farewell. Booker T, who was a guest at the Deadman's farewell, gave his thoughts on Vince McMahon's emotional reaction to the retirement:

I felt the same thing. I’ve got a wrestling company too, and when you’re talking about your own……I feel a certain way when talking about my creation and what I’ve done and what I know what my guys are gonna do for me one day. Taker is gonna be there for Vince forever. He’s gonna be a guy that’s gonna be in his corner forever. He’s one of Vince’s soldiers and to be one of those soldiers, it means a lot too. In every war, we need a guy that’s gonna lead. Vince McMahon has been that guy that has led for so long and that era – with Taker, Stone Cold, Rock – Vince was one of the boys too. He was right there with them, but he was still always the boss. He was still always the guy that was righting the ship and trying to take us to a certain place.

When you’re doing that, you take a lot of people with you. Vince has taken a lot of people with him along this ride……they’ve got a lot of love for each other. Along the ride, don’t think it was never for a moment not business. At the same time, you’ve just gotta know how to separate the two, and they really were able to do that and create something very, very special. H/T: 411Mania

Booker T also spoke about how what The Undertaker and Paul Bearer created together will live on forever. He also said that no one would be able to top The Undertaker's gimmick.

Apart from The Undertaker's in-ring farewell at Survivor Series, the Deadman also have a private gathering at the hotel the WWE legends were staying at. You can check out details of The Undertaker's private farewell celebration HERE.