WWE Survivor Series 2020 saw The Undertaker's final farewell after 30 years with the promotion.

'The Godfather' Charles Wright was present at WWE Survivor Series for The Undertaker's farewell. In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, The Godfather revealed how he texted The Undertaker as soon as he heard about the farewell, asking the Deadman if he was done with his in-ring career:

When I heard about this farewell, I texted and said, ‘Big Dog, you done?’ And he said, ‘Bear, I’m done.’

The Godfather gives details of The Undertaker's private celebration

The Godfather also went on to give details of The Undertaker's invite-only private celebration in the hotel's lounge and bar. No food was served at the occassion and guests were only served whiskey and beer.

Godfather spoke about how the celebration took everyone back to 20 years in the past as everyone told stories as they celebrated Undertaker's career:

For that one night, the past came back to life. If you didn't know any better, it felt like it was 20 years ago. We told stories, we hugged, we cried—and we put Timmy White to bed, just like we used to back in the day.

When WWE invited me to the Survivor Series tribute for Mark, I texted him right away and said, 'Let's do a BSK reunion,'. We paid homage to Mark Calaway and the phenom that he created with The Undertaker.

Mark is honest, he respects the business and he never forgets about his friends. He changed the business, especially for big men. He's one of a kind. All of us that could be there on Saturday were there, and we had a hell of a night. I'll remember it forever.

The Undertaker hung up his boots once and for all at Surviovr Series last week. The Deadman's farewell came almsot 30 years to the day from his WWE debut at the 1990 edition of Survivor Series. Survivor Series saw members of BSK, Kane, Ric Flair, Triple H and a host of other legends appear for The Undertaker's final farewell.