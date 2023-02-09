Booker T feels WWE match type is very "unforgiving"; says only "pain freaks" want to wrestle in them

Booker T is not one to hold back on his opinions if he feels that they have to be said. With the Elimination Chamber coming up next week, the WWE Hall of Famer opened up on the issue with the match type and talked about why he wasn't comfortable with it.

The Elimination Chamber is already shaping up to be quite an event, with Roman Reigns defending his title against Sami Zayn. At the same time, Austin Theory puts his United States Championship up for grabs, and six women compete for a chance to face Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania.

Booker T is no stranger to the structure, having competed in the match's debut. On that occasion, it was at Survivor Series 2002, where he faced Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Rob Van Damn, Kane, and Chris Jericho. Eventually, Michaels would win the bout.

Despite being in the very first Elimination Chamber structure, Booker T didn't mince his words when discussing what it was like on his Hall of Fame podcast. He said that it was very difficult to control if someone got hurt or not and said that it was like working in hell. He added that those matches were for "pain freaks" who have something to prove to the world.

"I felt like I was out of my comfort zone. A lot of things I couldn't control as far as whether I was going to get hurt or not. Bouncing off a cage is very, very unforgiving. For me, Elimination Chamber Match, the first one in WWE of that era, it was like working in hell. There's no way you cannot get hurt. Those types of matches are for guys like pain freaks [who have] something to prove to the world, to themselves, you know, and looking to leave a mark." - (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Despite Booker T's comments, WWE will host two Elimination Chamber matches at the event this year

So far this year, WWE has announced two Elimination Chamber matches at the event.

Austin Theory will put his United States Championship on the line in one of the matches, while Seth Rollins, Johnny Gargano, Bronson Reed, Damian Priest, and Montez Ford will all compete for it.

In the other match, Asuka, Liv Morgan, Carmella, Natalya, Raquel Rodriguez, and Nikki Cross will compete for a shot at the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39.

