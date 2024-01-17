Booker T finally breaks silence on departure of 30-plus-year WWE veteran

Former World Champion Booker T recently shared his views on a WWE veteran who recently left the company after almost 40 years of service.

The name in question is Kevin Dunn, who joined the Stamford-based promotion in 1984 as an Associate Producer before getting promoted to the position of Executive Producer of both domestic and international programming.

In December 2023, the 61-year-old stepped away from his position, and Lee Fitting was announced as his replacement as the new Head of Media & Production.

During the course of his legendary career, Kevin Dunn's camera witnessed the rise and reign of hundreds of WWE Superstars, including Hall of Famer Booker T.

Speaking on Hall of Famer, the former World Champion expressed gratitude towards Dunn for running ''the show very professionally'' and for making ''everybody look good.''

"Kevin was always in my corner. I worked with that guy for many many years. He was always business, always stern about his business more than anything. He always ran the show very professionally. Made everybody look good in so many different ways, from the vignettes and stuff that he produced over the years. I just want to say thank you to Kevin Dunn for all the years of excellence that I had chance to work with him," Booker said. (H/T Fightful)

Dutch Mantell says Booker T will beat up former WWE star in a fight

Former WWE Superstar Ahmed Johson recently issued a podcast challenge to Booker T. The former Intercontinental Champion also teased on his Instagram he would reveal a secret from the Hall of Famer's infamous past if the latter kept badmouthing him.

However, the NXT commentator swiftly dismissed Johnson's claim by referring to him as a "notorious liar."

Speaking on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, former WWE manager Dutch Mantell asserted that Booker T would stand tall if this war of words ever escalated to a physical clash:

"Booker T would beat the s**t out of Ahmed. Booker T, when it comes to throwing the hands, he can go. He really can go. And Booker T has stayed in shape."

It remains to be seen how weekly programs, live shows, and premium live events take shape under the new WWE mastermind of Head of Media & Production.

