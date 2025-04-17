Booker T gains the support of ex-WWE star after recent conflict (Exclusive)

WWE legend Booker T has recently been making headlines after his conflict with AEW star Swerve Strickland escalated. Another veteran, EC3, recently talked about the issue and made it clear he was on Booker's side.

EC3 had previously been a part of WWE as well, and had seen first-hand how it all worked backstage. According to him, Booker T probably had to go through much more hardship than what most other racial minority stars go through at this day and age. As such, he felt it was unfair to blame Booker considering he did the absolute best he could.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 stated:

"Booker has probably been through very... I don't know, trying times, within the realms of race relations and racism possibly. Not saying anybody who hasn't. I think it was harder to break in back then and it was probably more prevalent, and I think Booker has done a great job conducting himself and how he portrayed himself on television to that he wasn't a black champion, he was a champion, you know. So, he is speaking from his experience, and if he said the WWE treated him right, I am sure not everyday was rosy, I am sure there were things that didn't go well." [4:25 onwards]

Another WWE Hall of Famer criticized Swerve Strickland's comment

According to Teddy Long, Swerve Strickland insulting Booker T after the end of AEW Dynasty only served to take away attention from the product.

Speaking on an episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, the WWE Hall of Famer stated:

"So now, the anger part here, is that the fans on the internet are not talking about the show. They are not talking about the matches. They are talking about the... Booker T on his show kind of took it lightly. He said, you know, it's kind of a dumb thing to do because people aren't talking about the show, like I just said." [From 17:09 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen if either Swerve or Booker will make any more comments on this issue.

