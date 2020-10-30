WWE legend Booker T recently discussed possible opponents for Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, on his Hall of Fame podcast. When asked about Edge as a possible opponent for Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, here's what Booker T had to say:

You know, will people buy that? Perhaps, you know what I mean? But Edge has had a match with Randy Orton and he came out of that thing bruised, battered and torn, you know, beat up to the point where he had to take off for a year or six months or a couple of years, we don't know how long he's going to be gone. He may be finished. He may be done forever. We don't know [laughs].

HOF187 - Who Should Roman Face at WrestleMania + Boxing Preview https://t.co/L4fHYuBCnb — Booker T. Huffman (@BookerT5x) October 29, 2020

My thing is this, for him to step in there with Roman, it would be a moment. It will be a moment because the two eras collide and people always love to see 'old lion vs young lion', you know what I mean? That's just the story that always... it tells itself. Will that be a moment for the fans from that era who loved Edge - Rated R Superstar - taking on Roman Reigns, yeah it will be something, it will be something to see.

A look at Roman Reigns since his WWE return

If you disrespect the Head of the Table ... then you shouldn’t have a place at HIS table.

Actions have consequences and I will make you understand. #HIAC #Smackdown #TribalChief pic.twitter.com/hnXZQKHCF3 — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) October 24, 2020

Roman Reigns has cemented himself as 'The Guy' in WWE once again since his return at WWE SummerSlam. On the following episode of SmackDown, the stakes were raised even higher as we found out that Roman Reigns had aligned himself with none other than Paul Heyman. Reigns went on to win the WWE Universal Championship at the WWE Payback PPV that followed in a triple threat match also involving The Fiend and Braun Strowman.

Since becoming WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns has been feuding with his cousin Jey Uso. Reigns won their match at Clash of Champions after Jimmy Uso was forced to come out and throw in the towel on behalf of his brother. Their second bout came at WWE Hell In A Cell last Sunday. Reigns forced Jey Uso to say 'I Quit' after getting Jimmy Uso in a chokehold.

Jey Uso could be forced to face Roman Reigns' consequences later tonight on WWE SmackDown.

If any quotes are used from this article please add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling