"He's had a hell of a career" - Booker T on WWE Hall of Famer's rumored retirement

WWE legend Booker T understands why Goldberg may want to step away from the ring for good and hang up his wrestling boots. The two-time Hall of Famer explained how pro wrestling could take a lot out of even a young star's body, let alone someone in their 50s.

Goldberg's last match on his current WWE contract was last week at Elimination Chamber when he faced Roman Reigns for the Universal title. The Hall of Famer tapped out to The Tribal Chief, who applied the Guillotine Hold to him.

While speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T backed Goldberg's decision to retire - if he plans to hang up his boots, stating that pro wrestling can take a toll on the body.

"I'm going to tell you right now, at 56 (years of age), it's got to be hard. I was looking at Goldberg, he had put out a tweet before the match, and he was talking about how weary he was just from the flight over. And then have to perform and then make the flight back, you just don't realize what that takes out of the body, doing something like that."

The WWE legend continued by saying that Goldberg had done more in the pro wrestling business than even he would've ever imagined.

"You really don't understand how hard that really is on a young man, let alone someone in their 50s. If this was Goldberg's last match, I would not doubt him one bit. He's had a hell of a career. Goldberg has done more in this business than perhaps he would have believed he would have done," said Booker T. (From 23:50 to 24:52)

Goldberg was injured heading into his last match in WWE

The Hall of Famer revealed before his match against Reigns that his knee and shoulder were injured from previous encounters in the ring.

"My shoulder is completely destroyed. My knee is still messed up from Bobby Lashley, but none of that's gonna matter because to me, I'm still the same guy, I'm still going to eat him for lunch, rip his face off, and I'm going to do what I have to do," said Goldberg.

In his second run with WWE, The Hall of Famer has faced several big-name stars like Reigns, Bobby Lashley, The Undertaker, Drew McIntyre, and Brock Lesnar.

