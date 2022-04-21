Booker T won't be "surprised" if top WWE star's brother returns to the company from AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T feels that Dustin Rhodes (f.k.a Goldust) is in a different career position than Cody Rhodes and seems happy in AEW. However, the veteran thinks there's a possibility that Goldust could return to Vince McMahon's company.

Goldust has had several runs in WWE since debuting in the company over three decades ago. He left the company in 2019 and joined AEW, where he faced Cody Rhodes in his debut match.

Goldust's former tag team partner, Booker T, said on his Hall of Fame podcast that the AEW star seems comfortable in his current role in the company. However, Booker feels that a future return can't be ruled out.

"You know what, I wouldn't doubt seeing Goldust back in WWE. I'm sure Goldie is in a different place in his career than Cody is. I'm sure - I wouldn't say I'm sure - Goldie is happy just having a job, still being a part of this thing and being relevant enough to where people appreciate him enough to have him around. More importantly, the knowledge that he has to pass down to the young guys in the roster." (From 32:32 to 33:05)

He continued to add that Dustin Rhodes is a valuable asset to Tony Khan's promotion:

"Having someone like Goldie around in AEW is great, but there again, I would not be surprised if I saw him back in the WWE," said Booker T. (From 33:30 to 33:40)

The Hall of Famer also stated that his former tag team partner is in a good spot in the company where he's a coach and in-ring performer.

Dustin Rhodes on why he left WWE

Dustin Rhodes @dustinrhodes twitter.com/CryptoKitten42… I am very much still actively, selectively wrestling. As I appreciate your love for me, the men and women in @AEW need your love too. Don't worry, I AIN'T GOING ANYWHERE! #AEW I am very much still actively, selectively wrestling. As I appreciate your love for me, the men and women in @AEW need your love too. Don't worry, I AIN'T GOING ANYWHERE! #AEW twitter.com/CryptoKitten42…

A few years ago, Dustin Rhodes revealed to Sportskeeda that he had had enough with Vince McMahon's company, which is why he quit and joined AEW.

"With the WWE, I'd had enough. It was time for me to go. It had been such a long, storied career with the Goldust character and, do you know, I really thought that I was going to retire - and then I got pulled in and my passion got reignited when I wrestled my brother, and we had the match of the last decade, probably, if not the last two decades," said Dustin Rhodes.

Following his brother's exit from AEW, Dustin informed his fans on social media that he is having a good time in the company and isn't planning to leave anytime soon.

