Booker T justifies Goldberg's return

Goldberg returned to WWE RAW a few weeks back. The former WCW World Champion will now face Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam. While many fans have complained about WWE's heavy reliance on part-timers like Goldberg, Booker T says that it is people like Goldberg who bring nostalgia.

WWE has often been criticized for relying on older superstars to return in order to boost fan interest. This has been proven yet again as both WWE World Champions, Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley will face part-time superstars John Cena and Goldberg respectively at SummerSlam.

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T justified WWE's decision to bring Goldberg back yet again while speaking on his podcast The Hall of Fame. The former World Champion said that he has always had mixed emotions about old superstars coming back.

''When we’re talking about someone like Goldberg coming back, there’s a lot of these young guys, young internetters, that don’t like seeing an older guy like Goldberg come back, ‘He’s over the hill.'' said Booker

Booker T on why Goldberg is important to WWE fans

Booker T added that many fans still buy tickets to watch Goldberg. He said that fans have been buying tickets to watch Goldberg for many years now. He brings nostalgia and fans love that.

''He’s past his time’, but think about all those fans that have paid money to see Goldberg for many years that say, and it is just like if it was Joe Frazier or Muhammad Ali coming back at 60, they would say, ‘We have to see him.’ It’s one of those deals. It’s nostalgia. Nostalgia is something that hopefully never goes away. Never, ever goes away.” said Booker

Goldberg unsuccessfully challenged Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at Royal Rumble earlier this year. It will be interesting to see if the master of the Jackhammer will be able to beat The All-Mighty Bobby Lashley and become the WWE Champion at SummerSlam.

