Booker T lashes out over Naomi's reaction to his advice

Booker T and Naomi have been trading comments at each other ever since Booker T trashed the Twitter support Naomi was receiving. Booker T believed that hashtag trends will not help Naomi in her career. He stated that to succeed in WWE, a Superstar has to evolve and work on their character instead of just doing flashy moves.

Naomi had responded by insinuating that Booker T tried to diminish her achievements even though she has a lot of respect for the veteran. Speaking on the latest edition of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T expressed his unhappiness over how Naomi has chosen to react to his words.

The 5-time WCW Champion re-iterated that he is only trying to help. He added that he truly believes that to succeed a Superstar must focus on building his or her character. He said that the reason why Randy Orton is considered the greatest wrestler is precisely because of this.

Booker T's advice to Naomi

Here is what Booker T said about the whole social media outburst over his comments on Naomi and the support for her.

''If you think the guys on the internet and social media can help you more than I do, go that route. I’m going to leave it at that. You know what it is? The truth hurts. The only thing I said, more important than anything, is the hashtag, the social media platform like, let’s rally behind this cause; the reason I say that is I think she’s better than that. That’s why. If you don’t see that, I can’t do anything about that. But, I just don’t think that’s the route one would want to take and get to that level, and then look back and say, man, the movement was great as opposed to damn it, I broke off barriers. I did everything I possibly could to do it. If I didn’t do it, hey, so be it. But, I’m not going to have social media drive me to be the best one in that locker room, male or female.'' (H/t: WrestlingNews.co)

Do you agree with Booker T on his comments on Naomi? Tell us below!