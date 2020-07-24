Naomi gives a fitting reply to Booker T for his harsh criticism of her

Legendary WWE Superstar Booker T has yet again stirred the pot with his comments on SmackDown Superstar Naomi. The issue started when Naomi lost her match to Lacey Evans on SmackDown, and the Twitterverse started trending #NaomiDeservesBetter.

The WWE Hall of Famer Booker T wasn't very happy with these hashtags and lashed out on his podcast saying that Superstars have to earn their shots on their own merits.

The 5-time WCW Champion stated that sometimes one has to make his/her own breaks and that may not happen overnight. Though Booker T said that he liked Naomi, he believes getting handouts because of Twitter trends is not the way to succeed.

Naomi has now Tweeted that while she respects Booker T, she doesn't agree with what he has said:

''I don’t feel this way nor would I ever say something like this! Tho I felt my work ethic & what I have earned on my own merit was dismissed, the advice & constructive criticism was greatly appreciated & will be applied esp. coming from @BookerT5x! I’ll cont. striving to improve''

Booker T's comments on the former Women's Champion had drawn a lot of backlash from the fans.

Booker T's comments on Naomi

Here is what Booker T had originally stated during his podcast - Hall of Fame.

"They can go to hell with all these hashtags. I'm tired of hearing about them. Don't nobody 'deserve' a chance. You have to earn a chance and your spot on the roster, this is not some kind of movement just to pull somebody up just because. I hate to say this because I like Naomi, but as far as the business goes, you get it on your merit alone. There is no buddy system. 'Well, such and such has a buddy and that's why they're doing it.' That might be true, but life is not fair. Sometimes, you have to make your own breaks and rise to the occasion when no one else thought you could. It may not happen overnight. No one expected me to become a six-time champ, but my persistence of going out there and performing better than all of those suckas in the locker room, and they knew it, and the fans saw something different."

Booker T had also stated that Naomi is the most athletic woman in the locker room although she does not have what it takes to be a big star yet. He further stated that if he gets a chance to train Naomi for a month then she would look at the business in a completely different manner.