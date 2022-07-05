Booker T says current champion is in a "make it or break it position" after huge win at WWE Money in the Bank

WWE legend Booker T feels that the hard work starts now for Liv Morgan, who has to prove that she can be a fan-favorite champion.

Morgan won the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match on Saturday and cashed in her contract on WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey later that night. She won the match after rolling up Rousey and capturing her first title in the company.

On his Hall of Fame show, Booker T spoke about Liv Morgan's title win at Money in the Bank. The legend feels that the new champion is in a "make it or break it" position as she has to prove herself to be a worthy champion.

"Liv, right now, she's in a make it or break it position. It's going to be all on her now. It's all about, 'What have you done for me lately?' Winning the Money in the Bank and cashing in and all of that, that's fine. But, going out there and performing on a weekly basis and being the champion, this is where the rubber meets the road for Liv Morgan. We're going to find out what Liv Morgan is made of going forward," said Booker T. [From 22:10 to 22:45]

The two-time Hall of Famer recalled being scared after winning his first world title. He was worried whether the fans would accept him as their champion. However, Booker was relieved to hear the fans cheer for him the night after his world title win.

Liv Morgan echoed Booker T's thoughts right after she won her first WWE Title

Morgan, after her win at WWE Money in the Bank, understood the magnitude of her situation, stating that she had a lot of work to do as a champion.

"This is just the very beginning, so I have a lot more work to do," Morgan said. "I have a lot more to prove because I don't want to be just champion, I want to be the greatest women's champion that we've ever had."

The new champion may already have an opponent lined up to face her next as Natalya challenged Morgan on this week's WWE RAW.

The Queen of Harts claimed that she played a part in Morgan's win, stating that Ronda Rousey became vulnerable after putting her in the Sharpshooter. It will be interesting to see where the feud between the women goes in the future.

