Jey Uso will challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Champion later tonight at Hell In A Cell. The match has 'I Quit' stipulations and will take place inside the dreaded Hell In A Cell structure. This week's episode of SmackDown saw Roman Reigns inform Jey Uso of the consequences of their match at Hell In A Cell. Roman told Jey that both he and his brother, along with their wife and children would be out of the Samoan Dynasty if he loses.

Booker T says Jey Uso will beat Roman Reigns at WWE Hell In A Cell

If you disrespect the Head of the Table ... then you shouldn’t have a place at HIS table.

Actions have consequences and I will make you understand. #HIAC #Smackdown #TribalChief pic.twitter.com/hnXZQKHCF3 — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) October 24, 2020

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, WWE legend Booker T gave his predictions for tonight's Hell In A Cell PPV. Booker T made a bold prediction for the WWE Championship match between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso. The WWE Hall of Famer said that his pick to win the match was Jey Uso:

If I predict one of the matches, I’m going with Jey. What would turn the whole wrestling world upside down right now? It’s Jey Uso. Jey Uso winning the world heavyweight championship is one of those things where, I’m like, this is the story. The Underdog. The guy who is least likely to slip on a banana peel and win the heavyweight championship when he’s in a tag team with his brother. It’s a story that is there that is organic. Nobody really had to create this thing. The only thing that had to happen was Tribal Chief, that’s what it is. The only thing that had to happen in this match was Jey Uso to go out and deliver, and he did. He made the people believe that he belonged in that match. When you get the fan’s heart beating to the point that they get behind you, I’m telling you that Jey has never been more popular than he is right now. H/T: WrestlingNewsCo

Jey Uso has a lot at stake tonight at Hell In A Cell. Can he overcome the odds and beat his cousin Roman Reigns and leave as the new WWE Universal Champion? Leave your prediction in the comments section below.

You can listen to Booker T's Hall of Fame podcast HERE.