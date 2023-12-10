Booker T malfunctions on WWE show; repeats same sentence 4 times in a row

Booker T is known for being unique in his approach to his job. However, at tonight's big WWE show, things were taken to another level suddenly during the Men's Iron Survivor Challenge. The former wrestler appeared to malfunction, continuously repeating the same thing, much to Vic Joseph's consternation.

The Hall of Famer is a part of the NXT commentary team with Vic Joseph, and most of the time, Joseph finds his hands full. The legend says whatever he wants, whenever he wants, resulting in some rather funny moments.

The Men's Iron Survivor Challenge had just started, and Booker T described Dijak as a "big guy."

When Josh Briggs came out, the Hall of Famer described him as a big guy. Vic Joseph was amused and asked Booker T. why he was always saying that. He then asked what he would call Bron Breakker. The answer was simple, "a big guy."

That was the answer one after the other for three other stars that Joseph asked about, and to the audience at home, it felt like the beloved Hall of Famer had finally malfunctioned and seemed to be acting like a stuck record.

He kept repeating the same thing. Thankfully, he was able to stop repeating it and continued with commentating for the rest of the commentary.