Booker T names ex-WWE Superstars that Impact Wrestling should sign

Booker T has many names on his mind. Which ex-WWE Superstar do you want to see?

WWE released many Superstars in April. These are the names that Booker T thinks is money for Impact Wrestling

Booker T has been a part of WCW, WWE and Impact Wrestling

Booker T has enjoyed an illustrious career in the Pro-Wrestling business. The WWE Hall of Famer is currently signed with the WWE as a commentator and expert panellist. Booker T has been a part of many wrestling promotions and is a veteran of the Pro-Wrestling world. The five-time World Champion is an alum of WCW, WWE and Impact Wrestling.

Booker T suggests Ex-WWE Superstars to Impact Wrestling

On an episode of the Hall of Fame Podcast, Booker T addressed the commercial that Impact Wrestling released earlier this month. The commercial entailed many former WWE Superstars that the company had released in April. The video since then has been trending on social media. If nothing else, Impact Wrestling has got the wrestling community talking about its upcoming Slammiversary PPV.

Here's what Booker T had to say,

"Think about it. You gotta think about it. You gotta think somebody is going to show up. Look man, you gotta think Anthem. Anthem been doing a lot of big major moves, a lot of money moves. I'm sure they're saying, 'Hey man, this is the time to get back in the game. There's guys out there like Rusev right now, we got guys out there like Heath Slater, Erick Rowan, Kassius Ohno. It's a lot of big guys out there that we can pick up that can put a lot of behinds in the seats.' And I really think right now is the perfect time for IMPACT to pull the trigger to get back in the game. I'm serious man," (h/t Wrestling Inc)

WWE releases Superstars in April

In mid-April, WWE released several Superstars from their contracts. The decision was taken as a part of the budget cuts during the COVID-19 pandemic. Superstars such as Drake Maverick, Curt Hawkins, EC3, Eric Young and many more were released from their WWE contracts.

Many of these faces were seen in the commercial that Impact Wrestling aired. While Drake Maverick did re-sign with WWE under the NXT banner, others weren't that fortunate. EC3 went made his version of the commercial, which can be seen below.