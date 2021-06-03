Booker T names three AEW stars Braun Strowman could face

Booker T has named three AEW stars that Braun Strowman could face if he joins the promotion following his WWE release.

Braun Strowman was let go by WWE after spending eight years in the company. He came through the ranks in WWE, training at the Performance Center, featuring briefly on NXT before being called up to the main roster.

On Booker T's Hall of Fame podcast, the WWE legend spoke about Braun Strowman's future following his release. Booker T's co-host Brad Gilmore suggested that Strowman could go to AEW and have matches against the likes of Brian Cage. Booker T named a few AEW stars that Braun Strowman could face in AEW.

"It's like two matches over there (in AEW) - Lance Archer, Cage, Miro, there are two-three guys... (Gilmore suggests Paul Wight) That's not going to happen. Mark Henry (that could happen)."

Later in the podcast, Booker T said that Strowman should take the "Khan cheque" referring to AEW President Tony Khan. The WWE Hall of Famer stated that Strowman would most likely not wrestle in Japan or the indies.

Braun Strowman wanted to retire in WWE

Braun Strowman is now a free agent and will be able to sign with any company after the completion of his 90-day non-compete clause. It will be interesting to see where The Monster Among Men wrestles next, as he had stated previously that he would hang up his wrestling boots after leaving WWE.

"I've said it time and time again: the day I take my wrestling boots off for WWE is the day I stop wrestling. I will not wrestle for anyone else. I've been given an opportunity from Vince McMahon and from WWE at life that I would have never gotten [anywhere else]. I told him a long time ago, the day I take my boots off from you, I'm done," said Braun Strowman.

Strowman has one strong link with AEW as the company's latest signing, Mark Henry, was the one who scouted him at a strongman competition. Henry, too has been vocal about wanting one final run before hanging up his boots. It would be almost poetic if Strowman would be the one to retire The World's Strongest Man.

