Braun Strowman makes a bold statement on wrestling outside of WWE

'The Monster Among Men' Braun Strowman has been one of the top Superstars of WWE in the last few years. A former Universal, Intercontinental, and RAW Tag Team Champion, Braun Strowman has also been Mr. Money in the Bank (2018) as well as the winner of the Greatest Royal Rumble in 2018.

Braun Strowman is one of the few WWE Superstars who started their professional wrestling career with the company. During a recent appearance on Lilian Garcia's Chasing Glory podcast on the WWE Network, Braun Strowman made a bold statement by claiming that he will not wrestle for anyone else and he has told Vince McMahon that the day he stops wrestling for WWE, he's done.

"I've said it time and time again: the day I take my wrestling boots off for WWE is the day I stop wrestling. I will not wrestle for anyone else. I've been given an opportunity from Vince McMahon and from WWE at life that I would have never gotten [anywhere else]. I told him a long time ago, the day I take my boots off from you, I'm done. And I mean that." (h/t WrestlingInc)

Have you missed #GloryFriday?! Well, it's back! And I’m so excited to announce that @BraunStrowman will kick off the new season of #ChasingGlory which debuts this Monday, October 26 on the FREE VERSION OF THE WWE NETWORK!Get fired up cause it's about to get real, raw & inspiring! pic.twitter.com/Z4b2bRQNW0 — Lilian Garcia (@LilianGarcia) October 23, 2020

Braun Strowman in WWE recently

Braun Strowman started his main roster career as part of the Wyatt Family when Bray Wyatt revealed him as The Black Sheep of the faction. At the 2016 WWE Draft, he was separated from the faction and drafted individually to Monday Night RAW.

After going through a lot of ups and downs, Braun Strowman's WWE career finally picked up speed this year. He first won the Intercontinental Championship and then defeated Goldberg at WrestleMania 36 to win his first Universal Championship.

Braun Strowman then had a decently long reign with the title, which he dropped to 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt at SummerSlam 2020 earlier this year. He also went through a massive character change, shaving his head bald and turning into a proper heel.

At the recently concluded WWE Draft 2020, Braun Strowman was shifted over to Monday Night RAW. Currently, he is feuding with the former NXT Champion Keith Lee on the Red brand, but with Survivor Series around the corner, WWE might be looking to add him to Team RAW.