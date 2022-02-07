"It was just groundbreaking" – Booker T wants two major WWE stars inducted into the 2022 Hall of Fame

WWE legend Booker T has named two superstars he'd like to see inducted into this year's Hall of Fame.

His first pick was former WCW World Champion Big Van Vader, often regarded as one of the greatest big men in wrestling history. He has made a name for himself all over the world and has competed in major companies like NJPW, WCW, IMPACT, and WWE.

Speaking on The Hall Of Fame podcast, Booker T said Vader is a worthy candidate for the Hall of Fame, and his accomplishments speak for themselves:

“I think Vader is a damn good candidate for a guy who should be in the Hall Of Fame. His resume speaks for itself, you know, coming from Japan with the Mastodon, big headgear with the smoke coming out. I’ll tell you, when Vader did that, it was just groundbreaking for me. Even though I know in Japan those guys would do a lot of dramatics and have a lot of flair with their shows. But that right there for me was like groundbreaking.” (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Booker T names Lex Luger as his second pick for the WWE Hall of Fame

Booker T believes WWE legend Lex Luger should also get a spot in the 2022 Hall of Fame class. Luger is a former Royal Rumble winner.

Booker T expressed that while Lex wasn't a very good in-ring worker, he enjoyed sharing the ring with him:

“Lex Luger is another man, he would get my vote. He would definitely get my vote, without a shadow of a doubt, without a blinketh of an eye. Lex Luger would get my vote. He wasn’t the greatest worker in the world. But I’ll tell you, I had one match with Lex Luger and it was awesome. I was like, ‘man this dude is pretty good,’ and that was the last one I had with him. I love Lex Luger, man.”

Both Big Van Vader and Lex Luger deserve to be in the WWE Hall of Fame. Although they never won a world title in WWE, they were very popular and loved by fans.

