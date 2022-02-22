Booker T on two WWE stars who can beat Brock Lesnar or Roman Reigns after WrestleMania 38

WWE legend Booker T thinks that world titles should not stay on Brock Lesnar or Roman Reigns "forever" after WrestleMania 38 and has named a few Superstars who can take the belt off them.

Lesnar and Reigns will put their WWE world titles on the line at The Show of Shows later this year in a winner-takes-all match. The Tribal Chief has held the Universal Championship for over 500 days, while The Beast Incarnate won the WWE Championship at last week's Elimination Chamber.

On his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T was asked by a fan if the likes of AJ Styles, Drew McIntyre, or Big E should get into world title contention after Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38.

The two-time Hall of Famer suggested that AJ Styles and Seth Rollins are currently looking good and could be in line for a title shot after The Show of Shows.

"I don't think we can keep just going around in circles over and over and over forever. AJ Styles has definitely put himself in a position to come up, as of late. He's gone out and had stellar matches. I said this guy has been sharpening his tools, seeing him going down to NXT and doing his thing there. On the main roster, he has been phenomenal.

The legend feels that both men's world titles can't be around the waists of Brock Lesnar or Roman Reigns all the time.

"I don't think it's going to stay with Roman and Brock forever. Somebody's got to have to step up and step into that picture. Seth Rollins is definitely a guy (that) I feel like is championship material. All he has to do is get the ball and let him run. There's a few guys that's primed and ready to get in that position," said Booker T. (From 15:02 to 15:55)

Seth Rollins and AJ Styles haven't held a world title in WWE for a few years

Rollins and Styles haven't held the world title picture for a few years now. The former held the Universal Championship way back in 2019, while the last time he held the WWE Championship was in 2016.

On the other hand, Styles hasn't won the Universal Championship but has held the WWE Championship twice, with the last of his reigns coming in 2017.

Both Styles and Rollins were in the Elimination Chamber match where Bobby Lashley's title was on the line, which Lesnar won.

Who do you think should be the next world title winners? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit The Hall of Fame podcast and add a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use any of the above quotes.

A WWE Hall of Famer would love to manage Bobby Lashley. More details here.

Edited by Angana Roy