WWE Hall of Famer Booker T talks about WWE Superstar requesting an early release

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T opened up about WWE NXT Superstar Roderick Strong wanting an early exit from his contract.

The six-time World Champion has wrestled for various promotions throughout his career. Since retiring from in-ring competition, Booker has worked with his brother to run a wrestling school. Later, he began working with WWE, where he tried on different roles and became a panelist for their shows.

During the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker recently shared his thoughts on Diamond Mine member Roderick Strong's request for an early release from WWE:

“I don’t know if they’re going to grant it or anything like that, I'm nowhere near the office. But, if he wants his release, I say give it to him. One thing about being down in that system, we're talking about Ember Moon, and Ember Moon says she had got to the point where she wasn’t having fun. Her contract was coming up, and she wasn't going to re-sign her contract as well... They want to have some fun, man, you know what I mean?” (H/T - WrestlingInc)

It's safe to say WWE hasn't released the former North American Champion. Strong was last seen on NXT Spring Breakin', where he helped fellow Diamond Mine members secure the win.

Booker T opened up about superstars wanting to quit

The former World Champion has worked with stars of the past, present, and future, whether inside the ring or training the new generation. On the same podcast, Booker T reminisced about a young superstar wanting to quit:

“I remember Hyan, the young female that won the Sherri Martell Classic over the weekend. She came to me one day and she goes, ‘Booker, I thought this was fun, I'm not having fun anymore, and I think I'm going to take a break.’ I said, ‘hit the bricks...Because sometimes it’s not fun. Sometimes you’re not going to be having a whole lot of fun. With any job, there are going to be a lot of days that you enjoy, and a lot of days you’re going to go to work pissed off.'" (H/T - WrestlingInc)

Booker T went on to share his opinion on working in the industry:

“I don’t care what line of work you’re in, and if you’re in this business, the professional wrestling business, to have fun, I don’t know. To each his own, but I was thinking about making some money. I was thinking about taking care of my family at the end of the day. I was thinking about parlaying my success into something where... And not one day that I can think of, that I have ever thought about having fun, that was just me.” (H/T - WrestlingInc)

The two-time Hall of Famer has worked with WWE for years and climbed to the top of the ladder in several instances. Apart from training the next generation, Booker T often works on pre-show panels for premium live events.

