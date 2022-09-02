"What the hell is he doing?" - Booker T responds to WWE star wanting to face him

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T is open to facing Happy Corbin after the SmackDown star said that the legend is his dream opponent.

Booker T hasn't been in a WWE ring since 2012 but continues to have matches for his Reality of Wrestling promotion. He was in a tag team bout just a few weeks ago for ROW.

On his Hall of Fame show, Booker T responded to Happy Corbin challenging him for a fight. The legend said he's not looking for a match but would like to get in the ring with Corbin if asked.

"What the hell is he doing? [laughs] Why's he out there stirring stuff? I don't need nobody thinking me and Corbin are going to go out there and mix it up. But I tell you what, man, I love Corbin. He's a talent. He's my guy as far as these young guys out there performing today, I can get behind Corbin any day of the week. If I had to do something with Corbin, I think that'd be pretty cool as well," said the legend.

He continued:

"I'm not going to rule it out or anything like that. For him to call me out like that, he must respect me. That says a whole lot of the young man. For me to have a chance to mix it up one more time, you know me, I ain't looking for a fight, I'm not looking for any itch to scratch, but I'm always available when I'm available," said Booker T. [17:05 to 18:04]

Booker T further noted that Corbin doesn't play to the internet crowd and understands the pro wrestling business well.

Happy Corbin and Booker T share one common accolade in WWE

Booker T and Happy Corbin have one common achievement as both are former WWE King of the Ring winners.

Booker T, regarded as one of the best "Kings" in WWE history, won the 2006 edition of the tournament.

Corbin, meanwhile, won the 2019 King of the Ring tournament, defeating Chad Gable in the final round. It will be interesting to see a potential "King Off" between Corbin and Booker T in the future.

