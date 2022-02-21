"Expect the unexpected!" - Booker T on his possible in-ring return (Exclusive)

Booker T is not ruling out the possibility of a Harlem Heat reunion against a top current-day tag team.

In the 1990s, Harlem Heat (Booker T and Stevie Ray) cemented their status as one of the greatest tag teams in wrestling history. The brothers held the WCW World Tag Team Championship for a combined 470 days over the course of their record 10 title reigns.

Speaking to Riju Dasgupta as part of the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards, the two-time WWE Hall of Famer provided an update on his in-ring future:

“The Dudley Boyz was a team that got away from Harlem Heat, as well as a team out there, they call them FTR... they’ve been calling out Harlem Heat as of late as well. Anything’s possible. In professional wrestling we always say, like the Macho Man [Randy] Savage said back in the day, ‘Always expect the unexpected! Yeah, dig it!’” [7:49-8:16]

Booker T voted for his favorite tag team in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards

Booker T, a Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards panelist, chose a current WWE duo as the best tag team in wrestling over the last year.

The five-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion also said he cannot see himself and Stevie Ray ever facing The Usos in a dream match:

“It would be like Rey Mysterio out there with Dominik. Those guys [The Usos] are like my kids, my boys. I don’t think I see my brother and I hooking up against those guys, but there are a couple of tag teams out there that I would love to see my brother and I actually have a chance to mix it up with perhaps one time.” [7:25-7:49]

Booker helped train Jimmy and Jey Uso at his Reality of Wrestling (ROW) promotion before they became major stars on WWE’s main roster. Former NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon was also a student at the WCW legend’s school.

